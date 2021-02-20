Centre, States should work together to make cooperative federalism more meaningful: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : The Centre and States should work together and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful than in the past, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing that he chaired, the Prime Minister said that during the COVID-19 pandemic the Centre and states successfully worked together to build a good image of India before the whole world.

“Foundation of India’s development is that the Centre and States work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts,” said the Prime Minister.

“In the COVID period we saw how Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant. I would urge the states to form committees by connecting all the people of the society in their respective states,” he added.

PM Modi also said that in the past few years, India saw how the opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination and health facilities, free electricity connection, and free gas connection to empower the poor, has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives.

“The kind of positive response this year’s budget received shows the mood of the nation. The country has made its mind. It is ready to move forward at a fast pace without wasting time,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the private sector in the country could be seen coming forward with more enthusiasm in the development journey of the country and the government should respect that enthusiasm and energy of the private sector, and give it as much opportunity under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the journey of producing made in India products that not just fulfill the country’s needs but also that of the world, and these products also stand the test of superiority on a global platform,” he said.

The PM said that the Central Government has introduced PLI scheme for various sectors as an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country. “States should also take full advantage of this scheme and attract maximum investment in themselves,’ he added.

PM Modi added that in the past years the Centre has adopted a holistic approach towards agriculture to animal husbandry and fisheries, and as a result, the country’s agricultural exports increased significantly even during the COVID-19 period. (agency)