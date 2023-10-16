Father-Son Duo Forge School Certificate For Govt Job In J&K

Jammu, Oct 16: A father-son duo were booked for fraud and a chargesheet was produced in a court on Monday for allegedly prepared a false school-leaving certificate (SLC) to get a government job in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Economic offences wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch (CB) filed a chargesheet against Bashir Ahmed and his son Mukhtyar Ahmed of R S Pura for their alleged involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy by preparing a fake SLC to get a government job in the Power Development Department (PDD) of J&K, a CB spokesman said.

A written complaint was lodged by one Sarfarz Ahmed, wherein he had alleged the SLC issued in favour of Mukhtyar Ahmed in 1979 was not genuine. Sarfarz Ahmed had filed the complaint on the basis of information obtained from the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Jammu, under the RTI Act, he said.

The admission existed in the name of one Nazia Bano, as such the certificate produced by Mukhtyar Ahmed is fake, the spokesman said.

On the basis of relevant records and other evidences, it has been found that the accused, in connivance with his father, hatched the criminal conspiracy, he said.