Father-Son Drown In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

DE Web Desk

Udhampur, Jun 28: A father-son duo drowned following flash floods in a stream as they were heading for a wedding function in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Paras Ram (45) and his son Sangam (13) were crossing the Kunju stream by foot when they were swept by a strong current following heavy rainfall in the catchment area late Tuesday evening, the officials said.

They said an auto driver passing through the area raised an alarm and a rescue operation was launched with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police joining the search.

After hectic efforts, the body of Ram was fished out from the stream this morning, while the search for his son’s body was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.