EMPLOYMENT (28-06-2023)

REQUIRED
Computer Operator cum Steno
Working Hours: 6 PM to 9 PM
Address: 18-C/C, 2nd Floor Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact Number:
7006651960
Required
Wanted a Computer Operator (Male) for a Business Enterprise in Channi Himmat Main Market Sector 4.
Contact : 9419271920
PHARMA JOB
A well established Pharma Company
requires
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Male/Female)
HQ: KATHUA
Graduate with minimum one year experience in Pharma Company may send your update resume with photo
at
biocon76@gmail.com
Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
home cook
location
nanak nagar
CALL – 9596083042
Required
1. One experienced Sale Person
2. One Accountant with good knowledge of Busy
Salary Negotiable
Freshers can also apply
Raj Automobiles
Authorised dealers
Hero Cycles
near Choudhary Palace, Kaluchak National Highway-180010
9419185057
Brij Cement
REQUIRED
REGIONAL SALES MANAGER (Rajouri)
EXPERIENCE 5 YEAR
SALES EXECUTIVE(Nowshera)
For UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES
PLEASE CALL M.No:-
9906078478, 9419157908
EMAIL: info@brijcement.in
Ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in
HIRING
1. Manager Accounts/Accountant:
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu
2. Computer Operator:
• Good command on MS Office and Inpage.
• Good communication skills and fluency in English.
• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu
Post your resume at:
Email:info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work
Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )
Only serious candidates can apply
Good communication skills required
Only serious candidates can apply
For TRINITY VAASTU office
231/ A Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004
M / 9999051719, 9419190432
Required
Chemistry Teacher
for Coaching Institute
XI & XII
Only JKBOSE
Salary:- 8000 PM
(For 2 Hours)
Add :- MARH
9596280472
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB, 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MSC. B.ED. FOR CLASS 9TH TO 12TH 1 POST
SUB: ENGLISH/BIOLOGY/PHYSICS/
HINDI/POL. SCI/EDU/SOCIOLOGY
2. B.A. B.ED. 1 POST
SUB: ENG/HINDI/SST/URDU/SCI
3. B.PED. 1 POST
4. COORDINATOR PRE PRIMARY WING 1 POST
5. ACCOUNTANT COMPUTER KNOWING 1 POST
6 CLERK COMPUTER KNOWING 1 POST
CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE
IN REPUTED SCHOOL
SEND YOUR RESUME ON 9622333664 BEFORE 30TH OF JUNE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE
Urgently Required
1) Tellecaller – Female – 10th/12th/Graduate
2) Counsellor – Female – Graduate/Post Graduate)
3) Office Manager – Male/Female – 1 to 5 years exp.
4) Recovery Boy – 2 Wheeler + DL Compulsory
5) Receptionist – 1 to 5 Years Exp. M/F
6) Billing Executive – 1 to 3 years Exp. M/F
7) Accounts Asstt – 1 to 3 Years Exp. M/F
M) 90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Vacancy
Need Graduate Accountants who know Computer & Tally for a Hardware shop at Leh
Contact
8492883163