EMPLOYMENT (28-06-2023)

REQUIRED

Computer Operator cum Steno

Working Hours: 6 PM to 9 PM

Address: 18-C/C, 2nd Floor Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact Number:

7006651960

Required

Wanted a Computer Operator (Male) for a Business Enterprise in Channi Himmat Main Market Sector 4.

Contact : 9419271920

PHARMA JOB

A well established Pharma Company

requires

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Male/Female)

HQ: KATHUA

Graduate with minimum one year experience in Pharma Company may send your update resume with photo

at

biocon76@gmail.com

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

home cook

location

nanak nagar

CALL – 9596083042

Required

1. One experienced Sale Person

2. One Accountant with good knowledge of Busy

Salary Negotiable

Freshers can also apply

Raj Automobiles

Authorised dealers

Hero Cycles

near Choudhary Palace, Kaluchak National Highway-180010

9419185057

Brij Cement

REQUIRED

REGIONAL SALES MANAGER (Rajouri)

EXPERIENCE 5 YEAR

SALES EXECUTIVE(Nowshera)

For UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES

PLEASE CALL M.No:-

9906078478, 9419157908

EMAIL: info@brijcement.in

Ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in

HIRING

1. Manager Accounts/Accountant:

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu

2. Computer Operator:

• Good command on MS Office and Inpage.

• Good communication skills and fluency in English.

• Location: Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani,Jammu

Post your resume at:

Email:info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for office work

Salary NO BAR ( Depending on your skills )

Only serious candidates can apply

Good communication skills required

Only serious candidates can apply

For TRINITY VAASTU office

231/ A Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

Required

Chemistry Teacher

for Coaching Institute

XI & XII

Only JKBOSE

Salary:- 8000 PM

(For 2 Hours)

Add :- MARH

9596280472

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB, 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MSC. B.ED. FOR CLASS 9TH TO 12TH 1 POST

SUB: ENGLISH/BIOLOGY/PHYSICS/

HINDI/POL. SCI/EDU/SOCIOLOGY

2. B.A. B.ED. 1 POST

SUB: ENG/HINDI/SST/URDU/SCI

3. B.PED. 1 POST

4. COORDINATOR PRE PRIMARY WING 1 POST

5. ACCOUNTANT COMPUTER KNOWING 1 POST

6 CLERK COMPUTER KNOWING 1 POST

CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE

IN REPUTED SCHOOL

SEND YOUR RESUME ON 9622333664 BEFORE 30TH OF JUNE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

Urgently Required

1) Tellecaller – Female – 10th/12th/Graduate

2) Counsellor – Female – Graduate/Post Graduate)

3) Office Manager – Male/Female – 1 to 5 years exp.

4) Recovery Boy – 2 Wheeler + DL Compulsory

5) Receptionist – 1 to 5 Years Exp. M/F

6) Billing Executive – 1 to 3 years Exp. M/F

7) Accounts Asstt – 1 to 3 Years Exp. M/F

M) 90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Vacancy

Need Graduate Accountants who know Computer & Tally for a Hardware shop at Leh

Contact

8492883163