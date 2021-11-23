Farooq Abdullah visits Digiana Ashram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Ex-Chief Minister of J&K and MP, Dr. Farooq Abdullah today visited Gurudwara Digiana Ashram to enquire about the well being of Shriman Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch.

In one hour meeting Dr. Abdullah talked about various issues and also recalled past moments spent with Mahant Sahib and enquired about the functioning of MBS Engineering College Babliana.

On delay in establishment of Medical College which Mahant Sahib initiated, Abdullah promised that if NC comes to power the work of Medical College will be on priority.

Mahant Ji offered a Saroapa to Farooq Abdullah as a token of regards.

Those who participated in the meeting were S. Sudrashan Singh Wazir, Chairman Sikh United Front J&K; S. Mohinder Singh, Chief Organiser Bhai Kanaya Jee Nishkam Seva Society; S. Dabinder Singh, President Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) J&K; S. Taranjeet Singh Toni, Member DDC; S. Rajinder Singh, General Secretary SAD J&K; S. Kulwant Singh Khajuria, Joint Secretary SAD J&K; S. Gajan Singh, President J&K Motor Transport Company Association; S. Surinder Singh Kala, President Fruit & Vegetable Association; Prof. Yudhvir Singh, JMC Councillor; S. Surjeet Singh Kukoo, President Sikh Naujwan Sabha; S. Manmohan, Chairman Gole Gujral Jammu; S. Harpreet Singh, President Youth Akali Dal J&K; S. Jagmohan Singh, President Gurdwara Sant Bhai Locha Singh Nanak Nagar; S. Chanranjeet Singh, S. Kirtan Singh, S. Surinder Singh Dutt, S. Tejpal Singh and S. Rasbir Singh.