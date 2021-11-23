Both SP & BJP taking credit for work planned by previous BSP Govts: Mayawati

LUCKNOW, Nov 23:

Claiming that Governments under her rule did “innumerable historic work” for the development of Uttar Pradesh, BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday accused subsequent SP and BJP dispensations of taking credit for projects that were conceptualised earlier.

“When the Samajwadi Party was in power and now with the BJP, both the parties have been showing my work as their own. Even the Congress that was in power for the longest time (in Uttar Pradesh) since Independence could not do the work that I had done in such a short time,” Mayawati told newspersons here.

The former Chief Minister said the BSP does not release election manifestos like other parties as it believes more in “doing work than making tall claims.”

“Without releasing any such manifesto, it has done innumerable historic and important work for the development of the state and people’s welfare during the four terms it has been in power,” she said.

Though Mayawati did not elaborate on the work done during her terms, she has in the past claimed that the framework of the recently inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway and upcoming Jewar Airport were prepared during BSP rule.

“All these projects could have been completed, if the then Congress government at the Centre had given no-objection certificate (NOC), but that did not happen,” she had earlier said.

The Samajwadi Party has also claimed the Purvanchal Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, as its project. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar Airport on Thursday. To remind the people of the state about the work done by it, the BSP has prepared a “folder” to reach out to the people and assure them that a government formed by the party will continue to work with the motto of ‘Sarvajan Hitai, Sarvajan Sukhai’, she said.

“When our government is formed again, we will work for the state’s development and welfare of the poor, labourers, small traders, lawyers, employees, students, women and the aged,” she said. The document will be given to people right up to the village level in all the 403 assembly constituencies in the state, she said.

The BSP president also said she will be chairing an important meeting later in the day at the party headquarters to review poll preparations in 86 reserved seats (84 for SCs and two for STs).

“I will review the preparations with the heads of reserved seats and work of all committees, especially the polling booth committees, to prepare a concrete strategy for winning the upcoming elections,” she said.

The party has handed over the responsibility of connecting with the upper castes, especially the Brahmins, in these reserved constituencies to national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra’s team, she said. (PTI)