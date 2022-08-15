Farooq Abdullah hoists tricolour at his residence

Srinagar, Aug 15: National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence on the high security Gupkar Road here to celebrate the country’s 76th Independence Day.

Abdullah, who had tested COVID positive last week, unfurled the national flag at a function that was attended by his staff and security personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah said while the nation has come a long way from the time it got independence, there were challenges before it even now.

We have come a long way from the time when we would import substandard food from the US. Today, we are producing more food grain than we need. We have provided food assistance to Afghanistan several times,” he said.

Abdullah said even on the political front, when one of India’s neighbouring country — Maldives — was attacked by terrorists, Indian army went there and repulsed the attack.

We did not occupy that country. We helped it and handed it back to its people,” he added.

The NC president said there were challenges before the country even today as many things are still imported from other countries.

I pray to the almighty for the day when we produce within the country everything we need,” he said.

The leader lauded the security personnel and prodded them to stay alert against elements that want to grab our land. (Agencies)