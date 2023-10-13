Sir,

My homage to the late Professor M S Swaminathan, whose recent passing away marked a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who transformed agricultural science and contributed significantly to India’s progress.

Prof Swaminathan’s unwavering dedication to India’s prosperity, especially for our farmers, was evident throughout his life. He chose the path of agriculture, driven by a deep concern for the Bengal famine of 1943. His decision to work in India, despite lucrative opportunities abroad, speaks volumes about his commitment.

In the early 1960s, when our nation faced the threat of famine, Prof Swaminathan’s groundbreaking work in wheat breeding ushered in the Green Revolution, making India self-sufficient in food production. He rightfully earned the title of “Father of the Indian Green Revolution.”

His contributions extended beyond wheat to research on potato crops and the promotion of millets as superfoods. Prof Swaminathan’s influence touched every corner of agriculture, narrowing the gap between scientific knowledge and practical application.

His insights and support played a pivotal role in the success of initiatives like the Soil Health Card in Gujarat, which contributed to the state’s agricultural growth.

Prof M S Swaminathan was not just an agricultural scientist; he was a Farmers’ Scientist. His legacy goes beyond academia; it lies in the fields, where his work continues to impact the lives of farmers, particularly women farmers.

As we bid farewell to this stalwart, let us recommit ourselves to the principles he held dear – championing the cause of farmers and ensuring that the fruits of scientific innovation reach the heart of our agricultural sector, fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity for generations to come.

Vikas Mahajan

Jammu