Farmers’ protest enters day 40 amid harsh weather; all eyes on talks

NEW DELHI: Farmers’ movement entered day 40 at the National Capital’s Singhu border on Monday with the determined peasants pinning their hopes on the eighth round of talks with the Centre over the new farm laws later in the day.

The agitating farmers have clarified that they will not settle for anything else less than repealing of the new laws and legalising MSP.

Undeterred by the biting cold and rains since the past couple of days, they continued their agitation asserting that the fight will continue till the demands are met.

Meanwhile, a lot of support is flowing in for the agitators from people of different walks of life and more women, children and the elderly reaching Singhu border in a show of solidarity.

While several people had come to mark the first day of the year with the farmers at the protest site, many social groups are extending services by providing medical treatment and other facilities to the peasants.

With the stir intensifying, more farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and other parts have reached Singhu, whereas farmers from Rajasthan have also reached Haryana and Rajasthan borders that are not very far from Delhi.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had announced that the agitation will be further stepped up if their demands are not met and in case there is no solution till January 26, the farmers will march into the capital on Republic Day with their tractors. (AGENCY)