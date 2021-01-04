Employment Jan 4, 2021

The crown international
required 10th-12th,
32 M/F,
Fresher’s apply No Fees
Hostel Free.
Income 10000-15000
Contact –
8441882528, 6005034416
Required
COMPUTER DATA OPERATOR
(FEMALE)- 01 NO’S
* Salary : Rs 8000 to 10000/- PM
(As Per Experience)
* Timing : 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM
* Contact : M/S MEHRA CONSULTANCY, Opp. Classic Furniture, Main Road
Digiana Camp, Jammu
Mob. 9419119201, 9858506423
Receptionist job
English fluency, Computer & Accounts knowledge,
11 AM -7 PM ,
Salary 8000.
For Dental Clinic in Trikuta Nagar
Call 9622322322
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs 10 Gradu 157
Pvt Banks only
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs 10 10th 10+
Office Jobs
Showroom Exe. C/ORT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+
Venue: Seema Job dot com (Regd.) (M) 7006723093
Urgently Required
Office Executive (Male) for a reputed Institute in Gandhi Nagar.
Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.
Mob: 9622441333, 8803573579, 9596966168