Family of Raj truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, refuses to accept his body

JAIPUR: The family members of Rajasthan truck driver Mohammad Illiyas, who was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir, on Saturday refused to accept his body, demanding a Government job and Rs 15 lakh in compensation.

The family members of Illiyas’ helper Jahid, who was also killed by the militants, however, received his body after holding talks with the authorities.

District administration officials are holding talks with his family members Illiyas. So far, they have refused to accept the body, Kishangarh Bas, Tehsildar, Hemandra Kumar Goyal said. (AGENCIES)