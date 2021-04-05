Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh
Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh

Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR