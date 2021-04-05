Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh By Daily Excelsior - 06/04/2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh Family members of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Charak (inset) in deep sorrow at their house in Barnai area of Jammu on Monday. —Excelsior/Rakesh