Families of “militants” killed in Lawaypora protest

Police releases videos asking ‘ultras’ to surrender

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 4: The families of two youth who were termed as militants killed during an encounter between security forces in Lawaypora on December 30 today protested here demanding mortal remains of their wards be returned to them.

The families of two youth include Athar Mushtaq Wani from Pulwama and Zubair Ahmad Lone from Shopian districts assembled in the Press Enclave and asked for the justice to be delivered to them.

Click here to watch video

Father of Athar, one who was also killed during the encounter, while wailing said that the authorities should handover the body of his son to him so that the family can perform the last rites

Athar’s sister, while giving details about her brother said that he (Athar) did not inform the family where he was going and left in the afternoon. She said that they called him in the evening when he did not return, “but we found his mobile switched off.”

She added that the next day morning they got a call from a police officer who informed the family that their son has been killed in a gunfight. She impressed that her brother was innocent and that justice must be delivered to them.

The family of Zubair Ahmad who was among three killed in the gunfight also held a protest at the Press Enclave and impressed that their son was innocent and that they fail to understand that on what basis he has been “labelled as a militant.”

Zubair’s brother who is a cop by profession on the occasion demanded an inquiry into the matter to make sure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

The family said that he was not in Srinagar on the said day and was at Lassipora which is nearby. They also said that they have approached the concerned SHO concerned in this regard and who has told them to approach SSP.

And in the meantime, Police today released two brief videos in which army personnel can be heard offering surrender to “trapped militants” inside a house at Hokersar Lawaypora here on December 29 last and as also next day.

“On 29/12/20 evening after the cordon at #Hokersar, troops are repeatedly #appealing the trapped #(militants) to come out and #surrender with assurances that they will not be harmed,” police said in the tweet. In the 27-second a drone can be seen outside hovering around house while an army man makes offer of surrender: “You are given a chance to surrender. Leave weapons and come out. We assure you that you will not be harmed. Hands up and come out.”

Later, a 26-second video was released, dated 30 December 2020, and army is heard asking the militants: “Do you want to surrender?