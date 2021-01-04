Apni Party emerges as political alternative for people of J&K: Bakaya, Malhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Apni Party has emerged as the best political alternative for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said Ex-MLC and General Secretary Apni Party Vijay Bakaya and General Secretary Vikram Malhotra.

They stated this during a programme in which over two dozen youth including BJP leader from West Assembly Constituency today joined Apni Party.

Among those who joined Apni Party include Vikram Singh (BJP), Parveen Singh, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Ameen, Parshotam Malhotra, Kewal Sharma, Balbir Singh, Parnar Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Pankaj Gupta, Vishal Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Varun Anthal, Ram Lal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh,Sohail Suri, Shobat Ali, Hamit Ali and others.

Bakaya said that the party was confident that they would spread the message that Apni Party is the best alternative to the mainstream regional parties because it shuns emotional and hollow slogans and focuses on development of the people of the UT without making promises that cannot be fulfilled.

He said that the Apni Party is committed to getting Statehood restored and has been raising its voice for protection of rights on land and jobs for the people of the UT.

He hoped more and more people would join the party and make it into a formidable force before the Assembly elections

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Malhotra said that youth have specially pinned their hopes with Apni Party for its ideology and developmental approach.

“The BJP and other like-minded political parties in Kashmir as well as in Jammu have played with the future of the youth. The Apni Party has emerged as an option for the hopeless youth of Jammu who have been disappointed with the arrogance of the ruling political party,” said Malhotra.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included Media Coordinator Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Ajaz Kazmi, Gourav Kapoor, Janmeet Singh Bali, Vaibhav Mattoo, Vishal Zutshi, RK Lalotra, Gohar Rasheed Wani, Ashraf Choudhary and others.