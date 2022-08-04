Fake SIM Card Case: Charge Sheet Filed Against Vendors For Forgery

SRINAGAR, August 4: State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed chargesheet before Kupwara court against SIM card sellers for allegedly using forged documents.

The charge sheet was filed before the court in case FIR No. 08/2022 u/s 420, 468, 471, 120-B, 201 IPC of P/S CIK/SIA against two accused persons namely Idress Ahmad Baba alias Idress Pir son of Abdul Ahad resident of Wuder Payeen Handwara and Asif Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Jamal Dar resident of Khaipora Rajwara Handwara who are in judicial custody.

The accused are agents of franchisee namely Bin-amin communication Zachaldara Handwara. The case was registered in Police Station CIK/SIA Srinagar. The franchisee/POS was found issuing SIM cards through uploading fake documents and using fraudulent means for carrying out illegal activities, the SIA said.

On the basis of evidence collected, allegations were proved against the above mentioned accused persons who had issued SIMs by forging the election cards of different persons without their knowledge, it added. (Agencies)