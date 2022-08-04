Man dies during chase, another held with heroine, cash in J&K: Police

JAMMU, Aug 4: A man died after being hit by a vehicle, while another one was arrested along with heroine and cash over one crore during a dramatic chase by police in Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said that on Wednesday patrolling party of police station Udhampur which was on duty near Gole Mela patrol pump noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner.

The statement reads that on seeing the police party both persons ran towards main road and one person while on the run was knocked down by unknown vehicle, injuring him seriously.

It reads that police party on duty immediately shifted the injured person to district hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and during treatment he succumbed to his injuries.

“He (deceased person) has been identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed s/o Khalil ur Rehman of Kupwara. His other accomplice Jagtar Singh S/o Jarnail Singh of Punjab was immediately nabbed and after thorough search of his vehicle heroine approximately 250 gm was found along with huge cash amounting to Rs 1, 91, 34, 030 of different denominations,” it reads.

The statement said a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been set into motion.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons were involved in the narco trade. However, detailed investigation of the case is going on,” it added. (KNO)