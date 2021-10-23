FAIVM JK Unit meets RSS Prant Pracharak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) J&K Unit met Rupesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for J&K and Ladakh UTs and discussed various social works and business matters with him.

They met him under the leadership of Sanjay Bansal, president FAIVM J&K. Those who were present in the meeting were Sandeep Mengi, vice-president FAIVM J&K, Arun Sabharwal, secretary FAIVM J&K, Bishambar Dass secretary Organisation Development, Varun Sharma president Jammu district, Ashish Gupta general secretary Jammu district, Sunil Chopra vice-president Jammu district.

Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal J&K Unit complimented Rupesh Kumar for his selfless service in J&K and Ladakh. It offered FAIVM support in all activities they want.

FAIVM is a national organisation having presence in all most all states of India and over two crore traders are associated with this organisation.

Rupesh Kumar also highly eulogized the role of FAIVM which especially is working for the welfare of society and business fraternity.