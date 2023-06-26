Export Of Defence Equipments Rose 6 Times In 9 Years: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, June 26 : Dr Jitendra Singh,Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, while speaking on the occasion, observed here today that earlier most of the defence equipment was imported from other countries, but after the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, it is now the other way round and the export of defence equipments from India has gone up six times in 9 years.

Addressing the National Security Conclave here today in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was the chief guest, Dr Jitendra Singh complimented Rajnath Singh, first as the Union Home Minister and later as the Defence Minister, for steps taken to mitigate the sufferings of border villagers from intermittent shelling across the LoC and welfare measures.

“Earlier border villagers used to take shelter in Block or Gram Panchayat buildings, but the Union Government first sanctioned bunkers for civilians and later approved family bunkers also,” said Dr Jitendra Singh adding, “PM Modi amended the rules to extend the 4% reservation to residents of border villages so as to include the International Border (IB) under its ambit. This corrected the anomaly created by the erstwhile Congress-National Conference Govt who had given 4% reservation to LoC residents but ignored IB residents for vote bank reasons”.

The Minister also complimented the Modi govt for approved raising of two Border Battalions in the paramilitary police.

Dr Jitendra Singh said our national security will be further strengthened with two landmark agreements signed during the historic visit of PM Modi to the US. “One is the deal for manufacturing jet engines for the LCA Tejas fighter jets, and the other is that US warships will now be berthing at our Naval Shipyards for extensive repairs. This demonstrates the trust reposed in our capabilities by the US,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said our defence infrastructure will also gain from the Indo-US pact on Quantum Computing. “In the nine years of the Union Government led by PM Modi, India has turned the tide from being just an importer of Defence items to being an exporter of arms and ammunition. There has been a substantial jump in the export of Defence items,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said all this helps create jobs for our youth. He said, the Modi Government has opened new avenues for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the residents of border villages.

“In J&K, the youth are also gaining with the launch of Agri Startups through Lavender cultivation and under the Aroma Mission”, the Minister said.

“Youths are India’s biggest asset, with people up to 40 years of age making up 60% of our population. With avenues open for the elderly people 60 years and above, India will emerge a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal by the centenary year of India’s Independence,” he said.

