Lieutenant General Among 3 Sacked As Part Of Army’s Self-Accountability Into May 9 Incidents: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif said on Monday that three army officers, including a lieutenant general, were sacked from their jobs as a part of the military’s “self-accountability process” into the events of May 9.

He expressed these views in a press conference on the “facts” of May 9 — when protests erupted across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.