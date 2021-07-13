JAMMU: A high power explosive substance packed in a steel mine was recovered on Tuesday along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division, officials said here.
An official said that the material seems to be an anti-tank mine in nature.
“The material has been recovered along the International Border in Samba, following which bomb disposal squad was called,” the official said. (KNO)
Explosive material recovered along IB in J&K’s Samba: Officials
