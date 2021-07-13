Explosive material recovered along IB in J&K’s Samba: Officials

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: A high power explosive substance packed in a steel mine was recovered on Tuesday along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division, officials said here.
An official said that the material seems to be an anti-tank mine in nature.
“The material has been recovered along the International Border in Samba, following which bomb disposal squad was called,” the official said. (KNO)

