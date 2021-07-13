ACB books Beacon authorities, private firm

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against gross violations committed by BEACON authorities in the execution of work of ”Providing and Laying and Consolidation of Ready Made Bituminous (HMP) for Macadam(BM) 50mm thick layer & Bituminous Concrete (BC) 40mm thick layer for resurfacing works between KM 25.00 to 78.00 (Net length 16. 8282 KM) on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road in 53 RCC Sector under 760 BRTF/Project Beacon in J&K (UT)” allotted vide work order No.01 dated 03-08-2020 to M/S Mirz Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar.

The registration of the instant case is the outcome of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) which was conducted by ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on National Highway in Pattan Town area and Baramulla Town (from Kitchama to Baramulla) by BEACON authorities.

During JSC, it was found, that the macadam work executed at various locations has been completely damaged besides shortfall in thickness of macadam laid on the said road, during physical inspection the thickness of macadam also does not correlate with the ones shown executed by the concerned agency in their records.

Besides, the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not upto the mark and substandard material has been used for the macadamization. The tentative loss to the tune of Rs. 72.95 lakh (approx.) on account of shortfall of macadam quantity has been found during check.

The omissions and commissions on the part of concerned officers/officials of 53 Road Construction Coy (GREF) Uri and proprietor of M/S Mirza Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar constituted offences punishable U/S 7, 13(1) (a) r/w section 13(2) of Prevention Corruption Act 1988.In this behalf, Case FIR No. 07/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla.

Further investigation of the case is going on.