Experience of a Covid Warrior

Dr Akhil Gupta

Hello friends I want to draw your kind attention towards the highly infectious Corona virus disease that is caused by Covid-19 virus (severe Acute Respiratory syndrome virus). As we all know that the disease first emerged in China and then it spread all over the world with highy rates of morbidity and mortality I wonder why Chinese Government as well world Health Organisation kept mum over the way it is transmitted and spread within human race.Being responsible country chinese authorities should have informed WHO and bring this virus under Notifiable disease to declare it as local epidemic disease in the City of Wuhan.If this would have been done timely most of the countries have stopped international traffic movements with China . The virus could not have reached to many countries and many precious lives could have been saved.The fact how it spreads from one person to another within days was very well known to chinese authorities .If suitable panacea had been taken atleast this biological disaster would not have taken so much lives. Today I am stressing more on this topic so that I could share my experiences snd journey from being a corona warrior to corona victim.How myself got infected and the journey with covid 19 was never easy. On 2nd of August I wake up at 6 am went for a walk did exercise had breakfast and went to hospital for emergency duty as I was perfectly alright. I was not having any symptoms but suddenly at about 4 pm I felt little lethargic and dry cough started. I took lemon tea and some hot beverages. At about 11 pm my head of unit came to rounds. I told sir that Im not feeling well. Sir asked me to come along with him to his residence. I took my car and reached his residence, sir gave me some homeopathic medication and served with fruits . The gesture was really appreciable.I requested him that I won’t go to hospital as im feeling that may be I m covid positive or may be its just false psychosis.My request got considered and I immediately isolated myself as that was the need of hour. The same day I also got my rapid test and it came negative and I was happy. On 3rd August I didn’t go to hospital and kept myself isolated. I developed few symptoms like cough and little feverish.I doubted and again went for rapid at 5pm . And it was shocking. Both lines positive. My son was in another room wife was not at home . I was worried about junior and family along with friends with whom I met before I tested positive. I called my friend who was in constant touch with me. I advised him not to go home and get tested immediately. Unfortunately he was also positive. Now where to go ? What to do? Was really a question mark? Opposite to my house a room was there where I would put my day to-day necessary things and immediately shifted there. My wife came. She sanitised the whole house and went for herself as well as our son testing . Fortunately they came negative. I told her to leave the house along with junior . She took the stand that she will stay here only and serve me medications and food along with all precautions. Me and my friend put together in the same house. My head of unit came to see me along with medicine and some necessary information. I was having severe myalgia and fever . Day two was very much complicated, was having fever than cough along with pains in whole body .We decided to remain motivated and develop positive attitude although was scared from deep inside the heart. Next day I was having proper medication and kept myself well hydrated. We decided to enjoy music and kept ourselve in open air. Fever was not dipping was a matter of concern. My wife served me everything which was required for our wellbeing. On 5th September from midnight I got scared as was having shortness of breath and phobia that my lungs got damaged. Couldn’t sleep for the whole night. Sweating badly, just listening bhajans and remembering my good deeds to people and society. Somehow slept. Woke up at 7 am went to roof top and was better than before. Had some exercises, took breakfast served in a beautiful way by my wife, had conversation with my son from 6 meter distance from window. Feeling delighted. Then again I got some sodium hypochlorite spray and sanitised whole corridors. On 5th I have lost all taste sensation , it was a dream to have taste to delicious? food which was being served. The day went well, roof was the good friend for fresh air. In the evening I took shower and groomed myself. Had dinner and slept well. Day 6 – 7 – 8, passed.

We two friends passed our time on a good note. Fever was the main concern along with body aches . Music and chirping of birds from windows were only companion. We were hopeful that will get negative and would be able to meet our family and friends. I was anxious to return to my duties in hospital. With the blessings of God, difficult time was passing on . My family was in tremendous stress as they were not knowing about my covid 19 report . Wife was supportive like a nursing mother . I did not disclose to anyone except my few friends telephonically. They were continuously praying for my good health. During the early morning we used to go for a short walk in an isolated place keeping in view the safety of others. During illness our body itself was a good guide , I felt craving of cheese and white eggs as they are rich source of proteins. I have no words to my friends who were in constant touch with me for regular supply of medicines and necessary items. The days passed on with more positive vibes, having chit chat with friends . More of my friends getting infected and receiving prescription of medicines from me telephonically and on watsapp. I was advising all the necessary precautions to them along with safety measures to them and their family members. Now RTPCR test reports were awaited to get negative so that I can meet my family and friends. Can resume my normal duties back. Sitting in one room watching from windows was a routine now. Still having hopes to live a happily life again was a dream now. Morning would start with gurgles and chirping of birds with rays of sun coming from windows. Soft music and books were companions. Days passed on , some ray of hope emerged as my taste and smell sensation were regaining pace. Pandemic was on full pace with maximum number of people getting positive . As I have social responsibilities too, so I was guiding people about proper medication and treatment options. I have some Rapid Kits for my near and dears. Without caring for my own health keeping all the precautionary measures myself guided the people to do rapid tests . Many of them turned to be positive. Guided them properly and started early medication. This way I took the Covid challenge headon.

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com