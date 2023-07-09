Expedite anti-terror ops, prioritize UAPA cases: SSP Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 9: SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousif today chaired a crucial crime and security review meeting at the District Police Office Pulwama during which the officers were directed to expedite anti-terrorist operations and prioritise the UAPA cases in the district.

The meeting was attended by Adl.SP Pulwama, DySP Hqrs Pulwama, DySP PCs, SHOs, IC SOGs, and Incharge PPs of District Pulwama, emphasizing the collective commitment to enhancing security and maintaining law and order within the district.

During the meeting, SSP Pulwama urged the participants to expedite anti-terrorist operations and prioritize the prompt disposal of pending UAPA cases.

The security of vulnerable individuals and other crucial aspects of policing such as verifications, disposal of NDPS cases, inquest proceedings and other pertinent issues related to accountable policing, were extensively discussed.

Recognizing the severity of the drug menace and social crimes, SSP Pulwama urged the officers to intensify their efforts to combat these challenges and work diligently to prevent drug abuse and cybercrimes within the community.

Participating officers took the opportunity to provide SSP Pulwama with detailed briefings on the security scenario in their respective areas and the proactive security measures being implemented to counter emerging challenges. In response, SSP Pulwama directed the officers to remain extra-vigilant, strengthen nakas/checkpoints and generate actionable intelligence to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

Emphasizing the need for synergy and enhanced coordination among all security forces operating in the region, SSP Pulwama urged the officers to collaborate closely with their counterparts to ensure a peaceful atmosphere within the Police district.

The officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and prioritize the resolution of community grievances.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to upholding law and order, enhancing public safety, and strengthening the bond between the police and the community.