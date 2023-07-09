JKEDI, India Network organise ‘Funding Ke Funde’ event

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Continuing the efforts of J&K Government for fostering a thriving ecosystem for women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, a virtual seminar called ‘Funding Ke Funde’ was today organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with The India Network.

The event aimed to equip women startups and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to successfully raise funding for their ventures while navigating legal and compliance challenges.

Under the leadership of Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and guidance of Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, the event ‘Funding Ke Funde’ was organized, bringing together an esteemed lineup of industry experts and successful entrepreneurs to share their insights and experiences.

The prominent speakers included Rahul Narvekar, CEO of The India Network; Hemani Bhagat, COO of The India Network; Dr. Ananta Singh Raguvanshi, motivational speaker & mentor; Amit Mishra, Co-Founder of Aalpha Consultants and Dinesh Kr. Singh, Co-Founder of Aalpha Consultants.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI reiterated the significance of organizing such events and shared his perspectives and emphasized the importance of understanding legal and compliance requirements during the fundraising process. His insights proved invaluable in helping participants navigate the intricate landscape associated with startup funding.

Rahul Narvekar, renowned for his expertise in the startup ecosystem, addressed the attendees on the various avenues available for raising funds. Drawing from his vast experience, he provided valuable guidance on securing investments, creating compelling pitches, and building robust investor relationships.

Hemani Bhagat, while addressing the participants shared her views on how women led startups can build sustainable, environmental friendly, scalable and profitable businesses. Dr. Ananta Singh Raguvanshi, motivational speaker & mentor, also known as the Tigress of real Estate in India shared her experiences in the industry and how women are taking leadership roles in various fields including startups.

Amit Mishra and Dinesh Kr. Singh, Founders of Aalpha Consultants, offered their expertise in the area of compliance and regulatory frameworks. The session shed light on the necessary legal considerations, ensuring the participants were well-versed in the intricacies of fundraising, compliance, and the related documentation required for a successful investment journey.

They provided strategic guidance on financial planning and managing investor expectations. They also shared insights on financial projections, valuation techniques, and effective investor communication, enabling participants to create comprehensive and convincing business plans.