Expect China to work sincerely for complete disengagement and de-escalation: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it expects China to work with it sincerely for ensuring “complete disengagement and de-escalation” in eastern Ladakh as decided by the Special Representatives of the two countries last month.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava while replying to questions on the face-off in eastern Ladakh referred to decisions taken by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) during their telephonic talks on July 5. (AGENCIES)