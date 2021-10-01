Expansion of Sangh only solution to all challenges faced by country: Bhagwat

Pracharaks brief RSS chief on prevailing situation in JK

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 1: Stressing the need for expanding its areas of activities in the length and breadth of twin Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, chief (Sarsanghchalak) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today made it clear that strong Sangh is the only solution to all the problems confronting the nation at present.

Maintaining that Sangh stands for a united and strong India, he said it is the duty of every activist of the Sangh to strengthen this organization in length and breadth of the country.

Dr Bhagwat, who reached here on four days tour of J&K yesterday, was addressing the Pracharks of J&K and Ladakh UTs at Sangh Headquarters at Keshaw Bhawan, Ambphalla today.

He said that Swayamsevaks have rendered a yeoman’s service to the nation as for them nation has always been above every thing. The RSS chief who sought detailed information from the Pracharks over the prevailing situation in J&K especially after the annulling of special status of the erstwhile State said the expansion of Sangh and its social service can relieve the nation of all problems and lead India to become Vishaw Guru (world leader) which has been the dream of its founders.

Dr. Bhagwat held detailed discussions with Pracharaks on varied aspects especially working of the organisation in the Union Territories during pre and post COVID period. He said Sangh has served the nation in all adversities right from its foundation in 1924 and its role has increased manifold with new kind of issues and challenges faced by the country.

Stressing on spreading of organizational work in new areas, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said the need of hour is further setting up the network of RSS Shakhas in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism and fellow feeling among people and society. He also sought suggestions of Pracharaks regarding further spreading the organizational network in J&K in the meeting.

The Sarsanghchalak called for comprehensive training and programme to meet the challenges of the possible third wave of Coronavirus and appreciated the Swayamsevaks for the services rendered by them to suffering mankind during the first and second wave of pandemic. He emphasized the need for proper training of the Swayamsevaks to face any challenge during the pandemic. RSS Pracharaks of J&K briefed Sarsanghchalak about organizational activities in their respective areas. Pracharaks also briefed Dr. Mohan Bhagwat about various projects initiated by the Swayamsevaks during the first and second wave of the dreaded Coronavirus in the twin UTs.

Sarsangchalak’s meeting with Pracharaks was mostly focused on organizational issues and ongoing working in different fields. Apart from briefing Dr Bhagwat about organizational work in J&K, Pracharaks raised some issues and sought his guidance on others. Focusing on spreading the organization’s network ahead of the centenary celebrations (100th years) of the foundation of RSS falling in 2024, the Sarsanghchalak emphasized increasing numbers of Pracharaks to expand work of the organization.

He urged the Pracharaks that the need of hour is that the message of Sangh should reach every home and people should fully know the selfless work done by millions of Sangh activists across the country. He said the Swayamsevaks must set an example for others to follow by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along. He said that RSS will expand and be more organized to work towards creating such a society. “We have to expand area of our work, its scope and make it more organized’’, he added.

During the meeting, Dr Bhagwat reviewed various projects initiated by the J&K RSS for the development of villages and improving the rural economy. He gave some suggestions to the Swayamsevaks who have taken projects for village development.

During this busy schedule, the Sarsanghchalak met the girls’ of Sewa Bharti hostel. He interacted with the students and inquired about their educational activities also. Besides, Pracharaks of all organizations of RSS including Rameshwar Ji, Pracharak Pramukh, Bhanvir Ji, Kshtriya Pramukh, senior RSS leader and member of its Akhil Bharatiya Karikarni, Indresh Kumar and Uttar Kshatriya Prachar Pramukh, Anil Ji besides, Prant Pracharak J&K, Rupesh Ji and Pracharak from Ladakh, Paramjeet Singh participated in the day long meeting.