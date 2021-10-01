Khyber Premier Football League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Khyber Premier Football League-2021, organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, commenced at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

A total of 16 top teams of Kashmir province are participating in this event and 59 matches will be played during the tournament. The tournament is being telecast live for the first time by Frisk Film Production on ANN News Channel.

The inaugural match was played between J&K Bank Academy and Downtown Heroes FC. The teams were introduced to Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul as chief guest, while Abdul Manan Tramboo, Director Khyber Milk Production, Dr Kausar Bakshi MD AMRL Labs Kara Nagar, Shabir Ahmad Shah members of J&K Football Association and officials of JKSC were present during the event.

The young Turks of J&K Bank Academy posed a threat to Downtown Heroes FC in the beginning and dominated the show against the Professional Club but unfortunately, the first half remained goalless, while in the 2nd half’s dying moments, Shahmeer of Downtown Heroes succeeded to net a beautiful goal and registered win over the J&K Bank Academy by 1 goal to nil. The tournament is being sponsored by Khyber Milk, AMRL Labs and Arise Hyundai.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Annual League Football tournament, Alamdar FC defeated Tengpora FC by 4 goals to 2, whereas in another match of 1st Positive Kashmir Knockout Football Championship, J&K Bank XI scripted a win over Ali Jana FC by 3 goals to one. Shaik of Ali Jana FC was declared as man of the match.