Exide’s JV plant with European co to be commissioned by Dec

KOLKATA, Aug 3: Exide Industries Ltd on Saturdaysaid its JV plant with Switzerland-based Leclanche SA inGujarat will be operational by December.The company had last year entered into a joint venture(JV) with the European firm for manufacturing lithium-ionbatteries for electric vehicles.

“About Rs 100 crore has so far been invested in thefacility and an equal amount will be pumped in within March,”Exide Industries MD and CEO G Chatterjee told reporters here.He said the JV is initially for installing threeassembly lines in the facility for manufacturing differenttypes of products.Of the three, a battery pack assembly line is expectedto be operational by the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.

“Two other assembly lines will be ready by March,”Chatterjee said on the sidelines of the company’s 72nd annualgeneral meeting.The JV will focus on e-transport and fleet vehicles. (PTI)