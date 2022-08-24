Excellence, efficiency and performance in education

Not only in the field of education but in every sphere, every activity and in every form, what should as a matter of ambition and purpose be the goal is all striving for excellence and efficiency, performance and honesty as also promoting innovation, research and creativity. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has, on umpteen times, being stressing upon these fundamentals of a sound foundation that promised a bright future of Jammu and Kashmir. The fact of the matter, however, is whether there is a sound mechanism in place to judge the success rate or the achieved rate in these basic parameters and factors. We, however, find performance taking a lowest ebb which we haplessly are bound to watch in the process of governance. Let us talk of education which, however, is the main subject matter of these lines, Jammu and Kashmir on comparative basis has traditionally been a place where parents have been according top most priority to impart education to their children in which endeavour girls are moving at par even at times ahead of boys. The Dogra Rulers in Jammu and Kashmir despite limited resources were according special importance and preference to spreading of education and in fact, up to primary level, in each and every village it was made compulsory. Not only that, Degree Colleges were opened in Srinagar and Jammu during that period which stand majestically even now with lot of additions in various disciplines and fields. No other state had so ”early” libraries established that also of high standards adoring with quality books on varied subjects as the ones in Jammu and Srinagar. The element of excellence has adequately been proved by the students many a time especially by girls who outshine the boys by getting top ranks in examinations and even in competitive examinations. What we mean to lay stress upon is that there is enough scope, interest, craving and the strong will present in abundance in Jammu and Kashmir in the field of spreading and promoting education and that speaks virtually for there being a ”network” of Universities with ever increasing roll. Therefore, in that environ, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor in opening of additional 2000 kindergartens in Jammu and Kashmir was going to further widen the horizon of education in this Union Territory. However, in the present competitive era where hard work, scientific temper, innovative thinking, diving deep into understanding basics and concepts, generating curiosity and creativity, the zeal to do something extraordinary and new – alone were sure and pointed ways to touch the heights of success and glory. The Lieutenant Governor duly referring to rather stressing upon these basic factors in a function held recently to award students for excellence in education in a school in Srinagar which was opened as back as in 1910 during the rule of Maharaja Pratap Singh depicting the importance and the priority education has been receiving in Jammu and Kashmir. New thinking in School Education in the context of the new National Policy on Education as it provides lot of flexibility and varied choice, would make it possible to accord a new face to conventional education. The present era belongs to the intelligent, hard working, reflective and compassionate students and they in the near future by becoming scientists, technicians, doctors, economists, planners and professionals in different fields would automatically become the engine of multifaceted growth and development of the UT and the country. Hence excellence, performance and efficiency must become hallmarks of our entire education system. The students, therefore, must be least bothered about indulging in activities which were antidotes to mental enlightenment, faculties, progress, growth and career building