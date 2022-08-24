No mining in Shalli Ganga stream

Hardly is there any river, stream, nallah in Jammu and Kashmir which is not ”suffering” due to wanton human exploitation and virtually loot of its rich minor mineral wealth. It is because of this ruthless and unbridled illegal mining that contribute to various problems like floods and ecological damages besides posing danger to embankments. While some measure of efforts are made to stop this mining, yet the malaise is virtually uncontrolled due to operating of certain factors including official connivance. There, however, are some statutory bodies around which do take adequate cognisance of the ongoing illegal or over mining of the affected rivers/ streams etc in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, National Green Tribunal (NGT) in such an incident has ordered immediate stopping of mining in Shalli Ganga stream in Budgam Kashmir where mining in ”full swing” is done by a Gurgaon based construction company. This Company otherwise is engaged in construction of a Ring Road in Srinagar. There are certain provisions that cater to the most important aspects of replenishment , repairs and compensating the loss which result due to mining process. Whether clearance was granted without actually studying the replenishment programme / scheme has been proved otherwise hence a double bench of the NGT ordering immediate stoppage of mining to save the little majestic stream which is the “child” of Tatakoti Glacier in the Pir Panjal mountain Range and a tributary of famous Dood Ganga flowing in Kashmir. Needless to add, kudos to those social activists who do raise voices against wanton exploitation of rivers etc including filing appeals with statutory bodies like the NGT in order to protect natural boons like our Rivers, Lakes, streams and other water bodies.