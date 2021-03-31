Ex-Servicemen call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Ex-Servicemen, Brig. (Retd.) Anil Gupta and former Director Rajya Sainik Board, Brig. (Retd.) Harcharan Singh today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

They apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of Ex-Servicemen pertaining to formation of Ministry of Sainik Welfare Department, Jobs to families of Martyrs, ex-Gratia grant to family of Battle casualty, reservation for ESM in Government jobs, reservation in Belt forces and special recruitment drive for wards of ex-Servicemen in Army and CAPF.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the Ex-Servicemen lauded the Army personnel for their dedicated services to providing a safe and secure environment for the people.

He observed that the J&K Government is committed towards the welfare of the Ex-Servicemen and their family members. Every effort will be made to safeguard their interests and for the redressal of their genuine grievances, added the Lt Governor.