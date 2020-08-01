Ex-MLA leads protest of Dalwas landslide victims

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 1: Former MLA, Ashok Kumar staged protest demonstration against the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and urged upon the Lieutenant Governor to provide six months free ration, compensation and rehabilitation to 40 families, hit by landslide, here today.

“These families have been affected by unscientific cutting of mountain slopes by Gammon Company in the process of construction of NH-44 four lanes, near Dalwas village in Ramban constituency,” said former MLA, adding that they were living hand to mouth near the Government High School for the last four months and nobody seems bothered about them.

He demanded that rent amount should also be provided to affected families until they settle or rehabilitate at some new place. “The loan under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) should also be waived off as they have lost their entire agricultural land and not in a position to pay their instalment on time,” he said.

Ashok also urged upon the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gammon Company to provide financial assistance, temporary rehabilitation and food items to all the affected families of Dalwas village as these people are innocent and have no fault in their loss of houses and agriculture land.