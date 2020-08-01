Wheelchair provided to disabled person

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 1: Muskaan Foundation has provided wheelchair to a disabled person.

Parveen Sangral President of Muskaan Foundation (NGO) along with her team visited village Naid Panchayat Halqa Dhora area and provided wheelchair to disable person Shamsher Chand, son of Shangaroo Ram.

Sangral also called a meeting of Panch, Sarpanch and Chairman Block Development Council.

Parveen Sangral provided the wheelchair to Shamsher Chand and assured that tricycle will be provided to him from the Social Welfare Department in the next week after issuance of disability certificate. She also assured that disability pension will be provided to Shamsher Chand after issuance of disability certificate.

Muskaan Foundation has also taken the responsibility to start the construction of Shamsher Chand’s house within a week. She also instructs the Chairman BDC, Sarpanch, Panch to identify the land for construction of the concrete residential house for Shamsher Chand.

Chairman BDC, Sarpanch and Panch also assured that the land will be identified abutting the approachable road so that Shamsher Chand can easily move.

Parveen Sangral said that many people are contributing funds to Shamsher Chand’s family.