Ex-minister, acclaimed painter call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 27: Sunil Sharma, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.

The former minister apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance.

KK Gandhi, acclaimed artist and painter also called on the Lt Governor and discussed important matters related to the promotion of art and culture in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Sunil Sharma and KK Gandhi assured them of due consideration of all the genuine suggestions and issues put forth by them.