Ex-CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, arrested in TRP scam, hospitalised

MUMBAI: Partho Dasgupta, a former CEO of TV ratings agency BARC who was arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case, has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his sugar level shot up, officials said on Saturday.

His daughter took to Twitter to allege that he was tortured in prison, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to `save his life’.

Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital here from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai around mid-night after his blood sugar levels shot up, a prison official said.

He was admitted to the ICU and was on oxygen support, the official said. (AGENCIES)