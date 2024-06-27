Everything to Know About the Best Personal Loan Apps

Earlier, the Personal Loan application procedure was hectic, complex, and time-consuming. However, the country’s financial sector for consumer durable loans has changed drastically over the last few years. A loan app makes everything available at the fingertips, transforming the lending landscape and making the application procedures quick and hassle-free. Read on to learn everything about the best Personal Loan apps.

What is a Personal Loan App?

Personal Loan apps are mobile applications that disburse instant Loans quickly through digital application methods. Modern software systems and cloud technologies speed up the loan procedure and make instant loans accessible in minutes.

Almost all lending institutions, including Hero FinCorp, have mobile apps for smartphones on the Play Store. Aspiring borrowers can use these apps to apply for a loan when needed, get assistance in loan management, check eligibility, calculate EMIs, pay EMIs, and do many other things related to loans.

Features and Benefits of Online Personal Loan Apps

Here are some features and benefits that encourage aspiring borrowers to download a loan app on their smartphones:

Quick Processing: online application through an app is faster. It verifies the KYC details in real-time through advanced technologies and algorithms, accelerating the approval and disbursal process.

Loan apps are safe and do not require unnecessary details. Most smart borrowers prefer online loan apps over traditional application methods because of their speed and convenience. Instant Approval: Personal Loan apps approve ample loan amounts according to the borrower’s requirement. Thanks to their 100% digital application and verification procedures, lenders approve loans quickly, even for first-time borrowers.

Personal Loan apps approve ample loan amounts according to the borrower’s requirement. Thanks to their 100% digital application and verification procedures, lenders approve loans quickly, even for first-time borrowers. Useful Tools and Facilities: Apart from loan applications, loan apps provide several useful tools and facilities. It allows borrowers to check eligibility, calculate EMIs, pay instalments, and do much more right from their smartphone.

Reasons for the Increasing Popularity of Loan Apps

Multiple relevant factors and reasons have contributed to the rising popularity of loan apps in India. Some of them include the following:

Versatility: Technology in the finance sector enhances and automates services. Fintech’s versatility offers better and faster services to aspiring borrowers, making things easier, faster, and more transparent.

Quick Access to Funds: Another reason for the increasing popularity of loan apps is the instant access to funds without hassle. These apps use advanced systems to verify the details and approve or reject the applications.

Who is Eligible to Borrow from a Loan App?

An applicant’s eligibility for a personal loan to borrow from a loan app depends on the company’s eligibility criteria. For instance, when applying for a loan through the Hero FinCorp app, one must fulfill the following conditions:

21 to 58 years of age

Indian citizenship

Salaried or self-employed individual

Work experience of at least six months for salaried and two years for self-employed applicants

Minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000

Documents Required to Apply for a Personal Loan

Aspiring borrowers must upload scanned copies of the following documents to apply for a loan at the Hero FinCorp loan app:

Duly filled application form

Coloured passport-sized photograph

Identity proof: Driving license, passport, PAN card, Aadhaar card

Address proof: Driving license, passport, Aadhaar card, ration card, utility bill

For salaried employees:

Address proof, like maintenance bills, utility bills, property documents, or rent agreements

Income proof, like the last six months’ salary slips, the previous six months’ salary account statement, Form 16 for salaried employees

Job continuity proof, like an appointment letter from the current employer or an experience certificate from the previous employer

For Self-Employed Professionals

Residence ownership proof, like maintenance bills, electricity bills, or property documents

Business existence proof, like shop establishment proof, a copy of tax registration, or a company registration certificate

Income proof, like the last six months’ bank statements and ITR for the previous two consecutive years

Stepwise Procedure to Apply for a Personal Loan

When applying for a Personal Loan at a loan app, follow this stepwise procedure:

Download and install the loan app on a smartphone.

Click ‘Register’ to create an account or log in.

Share details like the applicant’s name, age, email address, and contact details.

Verify KYC by entering an OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Upload the necessary documents.

Review and accept the loan offer to get disbursal quickly.

The Indian finance sector has changed drastically over the last few years, thanks to the new technology of loan apps, which makes loans easily and quickly accessible. With online platforms, getting Personal Loans has become even easier and more transparent. However, the challenge is to choose the loan app according to the loan requirements. In recent times, Hero FinCorp has been catering to the instant loan requirements of both salaried and self-employed individuals.