Everyone should respect SC verdict on Article 370: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JK UT president, Ravinder Raina while welcoming the supreme Court verdict on Article 370 and 35 A today said that everyone should respect the judgement.

Ravinder Raina at a press conference here today, along with party chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and spokesperson and former MLA , RS Pathania while hailing the Supreme Court judgement upholding the abrogation of Article 370 termed it a historic decision in context of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Tribals, Gujjars, Bakkerwals, Gaddi-Sippi have suffered 70 years due to Article 370. OBCs in J&K were devoid of their rights. West Pakistan refugees were denied citizenship. Those from PoJK were denied basic rights. Constitution of India was ignored in J&K. Anti corruption law was not valid here, NHRC did not have its jurisdiction in J&K due to Article 370. Now Pahari, Gujjar-Bakkerwal, PoJK, West Pak Refugees, women, Dalits, Gorkhas, Valmikis, have got their rights and live dignified life with basic rights. ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission’ has been endorsed by SC. Every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, residents of Jammu, residents of Kashmir, every community and everyone is benefitted. J&K is progressing on path of peace and prosperity.

“Development in every city and village of J&K is visible. Public welfare schemes are operational benefitting the needy directly in every area. “We thank the SC for decision. We also thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah that they have given basic rights to residents of J&K”, he said.

While replying to a query, he said the Central Government has time and again made it clear that it is ready to hold Assembly elections but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission, while the Prime Minister and Home Minister are promise-bound on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

J&K BJP’s chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi said it is better not to give a political colour to the Supreme Court judgment, which was in accordance with the wishes of the people of the entire country.

“This is a historic judgment as it has put at rest the questions raised on the complete integration of Jammu & Kashmir. This fight was not political or community-centric but there are some people in Kashmir whose politics runs on Article 370,” Sethi said.

Sethi said that the SC has made it clear that the earlier decision taken in this regard was completely valid and justified Constitutionally. He said that this fight was based on people’s aspirations for the nation’s unity, for the sovereignty of the nation, justifying the validation of Constitution over J&K and impressing whole nation as one entity.

J&K BJP secretary Arvind Gupta and BJYM, president Arun Prabhat and co-convenor All Cells Ved Sharma were also present in the press conference.