CS virtually launches SGLR for Pahalgam on pilot basis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today virtually launched the voluntary adoption of Swachhta Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) in hospitality sector by the hoteliers of famous tourist destination Pahalgam.

The rating is the collaborative initiative recently taken by Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) and Ministry of Tourism, GoI to assess the tourism infrastructure like hotels, resorts, home stays on the parameters of safe sanitation practices outlined in the guidelines issued under travel for LIFE campaign.

In his remarks, Dulloo exhibited his contentment with Pahalgam being first in the country chosen for introduction of this assessment system on pilot basis for rating our hospitality infrastructure for hygiene and sanitation on voluntary basis by these installations there.

He called the rating system quite unique and innovative based on scientific temper. He reiterates that such initiatives are highly recommended for enhancing the sustainability of our tourist spots. He made out since tourism is one of the mainstays of our economy it has added significance for us to preserve the pristine assets of beauty and pleasant environment of our UT.

He further expressed that the responsible citizens lead to responsible practices in each sector. He observed that the three pillars of sustainable development like economy, ecology and equity are equally significant and to be alive to preservation of fragile ecology is the shared responsibility of all the citizens here.

The Chief Secretary maintained that the three components like Solid Waste Management (SWM), Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) and Greywater Management (GWM) are based on practical principles. He said that the three phases of the accreditation involving orientation for stakeholders, Voluntary declaration followed by Verification and ground truthingare all facilitative to change our tourist destinations for better.

He advised all the stakeholders including the concerned authorities to make this model successful here as J&K being the torchbearer has an added responsibility to show the way to others. He also mentioned that it is the sure way of increasing satisfaction level of tourists coming here and making them visit this place again and again. He wished success to those adopting it first voluntarily here in J&K.

Later Chief Secretary with other participants including Secretary, Tourism (GoI); Director, DDWS, GoI; DDC, Chairperson, Anantnag; Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Secretary, Tourism; and District Development Commissioner released a document explaining the procedure and importance of this rating system and benefits for the sector adopting it for their assessment.