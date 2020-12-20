Every segment of society took part in DDC polls to reap benefits of grassroot democracy: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that he was glad to see every segment of society taking part in the recently concluded eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) polls which signifies people of J&K reposed trust in democracy to reap benefits of democracy at grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference at Jammu, the LG said that the percentage in the DDC polls that concluded yesterday was very high if same are compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls. “Long queues were seen out of polling stations and every segment of society participated in it. Youth, elderly, women, first time voters, street vendors, employees and other sections of society participated in the polls with great faith and enthusiasm,” the LG Sinha said.

He said that the administration led by him had promised that elections will be free and fair and he has fulfilled his promise. “For this process, J&K police, paramilitary forces and health workers deserve special praise,” the LG said.

He said that with DDC polls, a three-tier panchayat raj system stands implemented in J&K. “The grassroots democracy stands strengthened as 73rd and 74th amendments were already incorporated into the J&K’s panchayat raj act,” the LG Sinha.

He said that the J&K administrations’ initiative of listening to the grievances of people through “back to village” programs also resulted in reposing people’s faith in democratic set up. The J&K LG said that DDC’s will soon be constituted and they will get every support from the J&K administration so that democracy begins from the grassroots’ level.

While extending New Year and Christmas wishes to the people of J&K, the LG said: “On December 26, Prime Minister Narendera Modi will announce a Health policy under which every family will be covered. So far 16 lakh people of J&K have been covered under Ayushman Bharat and the J&K administration is committed to cover the remaining lot as well.” The J&K LG refused to take questions and instead stated that it was “time to celebrate the occasion.” (AGENCY)