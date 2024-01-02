Eradication of terrorism

Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain emphatically declared the unwavering commitment of security agencies to eradicate terrorism from the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. During the annual press conference, DGP revealed that terrorists, predominantly of foreign origin, are entrenched in remote forest hideouts, aided by a handful of local collaborators whose numbers he emphasized are “exceedingly limited.” The revelations made by the DGP align seamlessly with the deep-seated concerns permeating the populace. The insidious machinations of cross-border handlers have successfully entrenched foreign terrorists within the labyrinth of forests, facilitated by a scant few locals clandestinely providing logistical and reconnaissance support. This protracted state of affairs demands a judicious and comprehensive strategy from the JKP and security agencies to systematically dismantle this nexus.

Acknowledging the presence of these foreign terrorists and their local collaborators is a crucial first step, indicating a forthcoming resolution to this nefarious collaboration. The noteworthy confiscation of assets linked to terrorists and their sympathisers serves as a resounding warning to those harbouring such sentiments, signalling that their days are inevitably numbered. The DGP’s prudent decision to withhold specific operational details from public discourse are quite right in counterterrorism efforts. However, it unequivocally affirms the formidable capability of the JKP and security forces to administer the decisive blow against these foreign terrorists. While emphasising the imperative of minimal collateral damage, all precautions must be meticulously undertaken to ensure a surgical and effective elimination of the terrorist menace. The twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri have recently transformed into veritable crucibles of both terrorism and, concurrently, a burgeoning epicentre for narcotics proliferation. The forthcoming new year holds the optimistic expectation that Poonch and Rajouri will be restored to a state of terrorism-free tranquillity. The proactive stance of the JKP, including the announcement of monetary incentives for intelligence on cross-border tunnels, forest hideouts, narcotics, and arms smuggling routes, as well as terrorist movements, contributes significantly to dismantling the intricate terror infrastructure in the region.