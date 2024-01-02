Consecration of Lord Ram to be unforgettable, unprecedented experience: Yogi

LUCKNOW, Jan 2: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed to make all necessary arrangements at the state government level to make the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, other-worldly, unprecedented and unforgettable.

In a high-level meeting, the CM reviewed various projects, which are underway in Ayodhya and gave necessary directions. “Today the whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya.

“Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. The whole country has become imbued in the spirit of Lord Shri Ram. This is also an opportunity for global branding of UP,” he said.

He said that the State Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests coming for the consecration ceremony as well as tourists and devotees coming afterwards.

Yogi said, “With public cooperation, Ayodhya city will be the standard of safety, convenience and cleanliness. Now only a few days are left for the completion of the much awaited ritual of enshrining Shri Ramlala in the grand and divine Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Awadhpuri.

This Shri Ram temple will be a ‘Rashtra Mandir, symbolising cultural, spiritual and social unity of India.”

He said that this historic programme of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers. “The entire country is imbued in the spirit of Shri Ram.

Deepotsav will be celebrated at Har Dev Temple on January 22 evening. Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ramlala by lighting the Ram Jyoti in their homes and establishments. This is all unprecedented. It is an emotional moment,” he said.

The CM said, “It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram incarnated. The whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya today.

Along with the consecration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, there is an opportunity for global branding of UP.”

He said that after the consecration, a large number of devotees and tourists will come to Avadhpuri every day. “All arrangements for excellent hospitality should be made so that they can have other-worldly experience upon their arrival in UP,” he said.

Yogi said that dignitaries from all over the country are arriving for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala. “On such a historic occasion, the entire Awadhpuri should be decorated grandly.

In coordination with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust and central agencies, all necessary arrangements should be made for traffic management and welcoming of guests as per protocol,” he said.

He said that cleanliness is crucial for hospitality. “Everyone will have to work on this. Take public support. Deploy additional manpower. Be it a main road or a street, there should be no dust or filth.

There are dustbins placed at various places. There should be arrangements for waste management,” he directed.

The CM said that the restaurant or store run by the state government in Awadhpuri should be established in the name of ‘Mata Shabari’. “Similarly, the night shelter will be developed as ‘Nishadraj Guhya Guest House’. Similarly, other buildings will also be named after the characters of Ramayana period,” he said.

He said that after January 22, Ram devotees from all over the world will arrive in Ayodhya. “For their convenience, signage in different languages should be installed throughout the city. Signage should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and 9 languages of the United Nations,” he said.

Yogi said that smart signage should be installed on Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, Varanasi-Ayodhya routes. “Information should be disseminated in different languages. There should be no encroachment on these routes.

There should be cleanliness and no street vendors should be there. There should be availability of cranes and ambulances. For this, instructions should be given to the concerned districts by the CM’s office,” he said.

He directed to make preparations for transportation of the devotees and tourists from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi Lucknow by Volvo buses and helicopter service for their arrival in Ayodhya. “Three helipads are ready in Ayodhya, they should be properly utilised,” he said.

The CM said that there should be no compromise on the security, convenience and cleanliness of Ayodhya. “There should be continuous strong security arrangements in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony and thereafter. Implement the Safe City project immediately without any delay.

Install CCTV cameras. Activate ICCC of Ayodhya before 22nd January. There should be excellent hospitality facilities for devotees and tourists,” he said.

He directed to install railings on both sides of Naya Ghat to Tedhi Bazar road. “The railing should also be decorated. Public toilets should be cleaned regularly. Ensure cleanliness of restrooms at fuel pumps,” he said. (UNI)