EO seizes about Rs 40 lakh cash from jeweller

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: The Expenditure Observer (EO) along with the teams of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Income Tax and police seized about Rs 40 lakh cash from the showroom Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jeweller of Ankur Suri at Channi Himmat on outskirts of the City tonight.

Reports said the Expenditure Observer searched showroom of the jeweller on a specific input. Teams of officials of GST, Income Tax and police were also present.

The jeweller, however, told the Observer that they have all the records of the sale.

However, the cash was seized by the Expenditure Observer.

Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary constituency is scheduled to go to polls on April 26. Campaign will come to an end tomorrow evening.