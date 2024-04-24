BJP getting massive support: Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today stated that his party has been getting massive support for the upcoming Jammu Parliamentary Constituency polls scheduled for April 26, 2024.

In a statement, Sethi contrasted the enthusiastic crowds at BJP rallies and road shows with the less inspiring gatherings of rival parties, particularly the Congress.

He emphasized the nation’s continued support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his leadership for another five-year term to further India’s growth and development trajectory, which he described as unprecedented over the last decade.

Sethi highlighted the particularly high spirit among youth and female voters, who appear overwhelmingly in favor of continuing Modi’s policies aimed at fostering a strong, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

He expressed confidence that the electorate’s support could secure over 300 seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, Sethi criticized certain elements in Jammu for fostering destructiveness and separatism, specifically mentioning the controversial settlement of Rohingyas as a destabilizing factor.

He concluded by noting a strong public sentiment against supporting candidates facing criminal charges or involved in land grabbing, indicating a shift towards more integrity-based governance preferences among voters in Jammu.