BJP failed to come up to expectations of people: Jan

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 23: In the wake of mounting dissatisfaction with the current administration’s performance, Ajaz Jan, Provincial president Youth JKNC Jammu and former legislator, convened a crucial meeting today to garner support for the National Conference (NC) candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmed in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at the meeting held at Sathra Mandi in district Poonch, the senior NC leader said that BJP-led Government despite securing a significant mandate for the last consecutive two terms, it has miserably failed to stand on expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The failure to address critical issues has left many disillusioned and seeking a change in leadership, he said.

Jan emphasized that the INDI Alliance stands as the most viable option for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, presenting a credible alternative to address the region’s challenges effectively.

Encouraging citizens to exercise their democratic right, Ajaz Jan urged voters to support NC candidate Mian Altaf Ahmed in the upcoming May 7 elections.

Senior Congress leader Taj Mir in his address called upon the electorates to make an informed choice and vote for the candidate who will best represent their aspirations and work tirelessly for the betterment of rural and remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Beig Hussain Rathore, district president, has voiced his support for the National Conference, citing it as the only political entity capable of effectively serving the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peer Shamim Bukharo, Peer Nissar Hussain, Ch Shabir (Block president) Fazal Hussain, Khurshid Ahmed and Naveen Singh, endorsed Mian Altaf Ahmed as the candidate best poised to address the pressing concerns and aspirations of Jammu region’s residents. They highlighted his proven track record of service and commitment to the welfare of the people, citing him as a capable leader with a deep understanding of the region’s needs.

Among those who were present include Sonu Singh, Abdul Jabar Tantary, Aslam Lone, Ishaq Ahmed, Azeem Khan, Sadiq Qureshi, Gulam Hussain Bhatti, Soofi Queem, Ishaq Khan, Rustam, Hafia Khan and others.