Entrepreneur Neetish Sarda redefining office experience

Entrepreneurs possess qualities, abilities, or habits that make them unique. Even among themselves, one entrepreneur can be different from the other. Particularly in the case of Neetish Sarda, several qualities can be seen that set his personality unique from the rest. From his manner of thinking to his passion for business, his qualities endow him with a personality that is remarkable to notice.

Who is Neetish Sarda

NeetishSarda is known for Smartworks, Mr.Sarda hasa degree in business from the Krannert School of Management, Purdue, and Singapore Institute of Management (UniSIM, Singapore). Smartworks, since its inception, has been focused on offering an unparalleled office experience along with tailor-made spaces for enterprises, SMEs and high growth startups that reflect their brand ethos. Making the best utilization of space, Smartworks has been giving companies the kind of environment that they need to work at their best.Apart from workspaces, the company hosts finest amenities and lifestyle services in its facilities for an enhanced work-life balance.

After spending a considerable amount of time abroad, Neetish Sarda came up with an idea to launch Smartworks, new age flexible office spaces, which can contribute to the overall employee engagement and productivity. During his time abroad, he realized that the Indian office spaces had seen limited innovation over the years and were out of sync with the current workforce’s needs. He understood the considerable shift in workplaces today from how they used to be a few years. Being a millennial himself, he knew that many things need to be incorporated in the workspaces to cater to enhanced productivity, the changing millennial mindsets, and ensuring employees’ happiness at the workplace.

Smartworks is his entrepreneurial dream that brings together the best elements of conventional office space and a coworking space. At 23, he started Smartworks as a coworking space but later realized that he needed to shift his focus to make a difference. While all other operators focused on start-ups and freelancers, he pioneered enterprise on-boarding in India and successfully built a profitable business model. Today, under the leadership of Neetish Sarda, Smartworks has attained the market leadership position and has emerged as the largest and preferred choice of Enterprises for end-to-end managed offices.

In only four years, Neetish has made his mark in the flexible workspace segment. He was recently mentioned in the HURUN INDIA Future Unicorn List 2021 as one of the Youngest startup founders. As a leader, he believes that we live in a dynamic and agile environment where change is the only constant, and we must keep our eyes open for the opportunities ahead of us. From a 10,000 sq.ft. area to over 4.2 mnsq.ft. area under management, presence in 9 key metros of India and over 30 centres, Neetish has ensured Smartworks’ presence pan India to cater to the growing office space demand from the Enterprises.

One of the qualities that set Smartworks’ founder unique from other entrepreneurs is converting challenges into opportunities. While several entrepreneurs can possess this ability, Neetish has made distinctive use of it. From on boarding Enterprises into managed spaces for longevity and sustainability of the business to use a crisis like the current pandemic into an opportunity to transform his facilities into digitally-enabled workspaces, he has used his learnings and observations to accelerate the business. This opportunity has established him as an accomplished entrepreneur today. His passion, willingness to improvise and strong determination makes him a great entrepreneur leading his team from the front and stepping up the success ladder.