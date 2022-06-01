Ensure safety of KPs, Jammu employees by shifting them to safer places: Cong

JKPCC condemns ED summon to Sonia, Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

PATNITOP, June 1: The top brass of J&K Congress today demanded the Union Govt to ensure safety and security of innocents, especially minority employees by shifting them to safer places , till the situation is brought under control.

JKPCC passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the recent spate of innocent killing in Kashmir leading to an atmosphere of fear and panic among the people specially minorities, Kashmir migrant employees and Jammu employees and demanded the Govt to ensure their safety by shifting/relocating them to safer places till the situation improved. The Party expressed grave concern over the worrisome situation that has emerged in Kashmir due to continued targeted killing and asked the Government to take immediate and urgent measures to arrest the situation to ensure safety and security of innocent people in Kashmir.

In another resolution the `Nav Sankalp Shivar’ strongly condemned the politics of vendetta being perused by BJP Government against the Congress Party and the opposition leaders and strongly criticized ED summon to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi. It said that Congress shall not be frightened by such tactics of BJP and it shall fight back such politics as Congress was never frightened in fighting against the Britishers.

The Shivar also expressed grave concern over the vitiated political and social atmosphere in the country due to the politics of hate, division and diversion being pursued by the BJP in the country and said that it shall aggressively fight to counter this agenda and promote Gandhian philosophy of unity, diversity in order to main political social and secular atmosphere for peace and harmony. It shall continue its efforts with other likeminded political, social and security forces in J&K.

The two days Nav Sankalp workshop at Patnitop in district Udhampur started today morning with traditional parade and flag hoisting by the AICC Incharge J&K affairs, Rajani Patil (MP) in presence of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CWC Member Tariq Hameed Karra, PCC working president Raman Bhalla, vice presidents Mula Ram and Kanta Bhan, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, All India NSUI president Neeraj Kundan, AICC Members, general secretaries, secretaries, DCC presidents, working DCC presidents, Frontal organizations and other top leaders of the Party.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of those who have become victims of the recently targeted killing in Kashmir.

Prayers were also held for noble soul of Prof Bhim Singh a veteran politician who passed away on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the workshop AICC incharge Rajani Patil expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security scenario in the Kashmir valley leading to series of targeted killings of innocents including minorities and the atmosphere of fear and pain has gripped the innocent people in Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the recent killings Patil said immediate and urgent measures must be taken to ensure safety and security of common people especially minorities including Kashmir Pandits, Jammu employees and outside people working in Kashmir.

Patil explained the purpose of two-day workshop, a follow up of the Udaipur declaration and told the leaders to gear up for the challenges and perform their responsibilities towards strengthening the Party and told them to hold threadbare discussions over strengthening the organization, besides reaching out to people with pro people policies and programmes of the Party.

JKPCC chief GA Mir claimed that holding workshop is great initiative to ensure that Congress party emerges stronger as per the Udaipur declaration while claimg that Party will also hold district level Nav Sanklap workshops. He said that the party interests are paramount and every leader and worker is bound to strengthen it

The group discussions were also held on current political and security atmosphere, organisational affairs, social justice, women & youth empowerment, which will also come up for discussion tomorrow for final draft.