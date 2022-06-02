3 soldiers injured in blast at Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

“A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared, said IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone police said.

SRINAGAR, June 2: Three soldiers were injured in a blast that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the blast took place in a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised. The officials also informed that the nature and source of the blast have not been ascertained yet and are under investigation.

“A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared, said IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted early this morning. (Agencies)