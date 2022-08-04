Enhancement of sports under PMDP

Sir,

Apropos the news , regarding the under utilization of funds for sports activities in J&K UT published in this newspaper sometime back. In this regard, I cant help sharing my sentiments. It is beyond doubt that J&K UT has been experiencing unprecedented multidimensional development ever since the formation of NDA Government in 2014. But I have got some reservation regarding its truthfulness. On the grounds the development process has been selective because there are certain constituencies which are either represented by the influential MLAs of the UT or have been represented by the MPs or had their relatives in the Union Ministry of NDA, flooded with the projects of development while other unrepresented constituencies like Basohli have been experiencing the drought like situation there. The slogan of the PM Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas has been brazenly flouted by the leaders talking high about them. For instance the sports stadium and institute for Basohli stands sanctioned for the last 7 years but no headway has been made in this regard except leveling of the site. It is learnt that the dimension of the stadium Basohli has been reduced to Kit Kat ( Guli Danda Ground ). But it is a matter of great surprise that one of the constituencies is being flooded with the Central sponsored projects like international level stadium with the facilties of sports institute while others are not being given attention. This has strengthened the entire 60 Km. NH from Lakhanpur to Akhnoor with prestigious Central institutes which could have been easily distributed among other constituencies according the availability of resources. The UT Government is working on the dictations of the powerful politicians and flouting the slogans of PM .

Shiv Kumar Padha

Basohli