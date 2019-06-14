England restrict West Indies on score of 212

SOUTHAMPTON: England restricted West Indies on a total of 212 runs in the World Cup match at the Rose Bowl stadium here on Friday.

After put into bat, West Indies seemed to be struggling from the begining of the game and suffered a loss in the third over as Evin Lewis (2) walked to the pavilion.

Chris Gayle with Shai Hope played handsomely and added 50 runs for the second wicket. Gayle and Shai could have taken this partnership ahead, if Liam Plunkett hadn’t struck in the 13th over to dismiss Gayle on a score of 36 runs of 40 balls. In the same over, Mark Wood dismissed Hope on a score of 11 runs. (AGENCIES)