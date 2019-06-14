Cross-border data movement under new law may be allowed on basis of reciprocity: Prasad

NEW DELHI: The Government is ready with draft personal data protection law, and it may allow data mobility overseas based upon reciprocity, IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday.

He also said that people are not pleased with European data protection law, and are looking the way it will shape up in India.

“India will uphold its data sovereignty. That will not be negotiable. India is a huge country, generating a lot of data. I do acknowledge that some degree of data movement is important in a digital world but that will be based upon reciprocity and understanding,” Prasad said at a Confederation of Indian Industries event. (AGENCIES)